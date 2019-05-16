HDB launches tender for Canberra Link executive condominium site

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board (HDB) has put up an executive condominium site in Canberra Link for sale by public tender.

In the announcement on Thursday (May 16), the HDB said that the 16,690 sq m site could potentially house 385 residential units.

It has a maximum permissible gross floor area of 38,387 sq m, a maximum building height of 45m to 55m above mean sea level, and has a lease period of 99 years.

The site falls under the confirmed list of the first half of the 2019 Government Land Sales Programme.

The HDB, which is the Government's land sales agent, said in its statement that the tender will close at noon on July 3.

Executive condominiums are built by private developers and come with the same amenities as private condominiums, such as swimming pools, multi-purpose rooms and tennis courts. The income ceiling for EC units is $14,000.

Buyer eligibility is restricted to Singaporeans, with a minimum five-year occupation period before a unit may be sold in the open market.

The Canberra Link site is the first executive condominium open for tender this year.

The tender for the site will be batched with a residential site in Clementi Avenue 1, which the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) launched in February.

The HDB's statement also said that URA will be launching a "residential with commercial at first storey" site in Bernam Street for tender in the later part of May.

The URA will release details on the Bernam Street land parcel when ready, the HDB added.