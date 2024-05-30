HDB launches resale flat listing service on flat portal

SINGAPORE – Those looking to buy a resale Housing Board flat can now search for homes and book viewing appointments with sellers or their property agents on the HDB Flat Portal.

The resale flat listing service, officially launched on May 30, allows owners or their property agents to list their homes for sale directly on the portal on the HDB website.

More than 600 resale flats have been listed on the portal since the soft launch on May 13, HDB said.

The service aims to create a transparent, reliable and trusted marketplace for resale flats for sellers, buyers and property agents.

To ensure genuine listings, sellers must have an intent to sell in order to list their homes. Buyers will need an HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter – which indicates their eligibility to buy a flat, receive grants and financing options – to schedule viewings.

HDB said the portal has a feature where sellers will be prompted if their listing price is at least 10 per cent above the highest transacted price of similar units nearby in the past six months.

This enables them to make an informed decision on their listed price, which will promote a more sustainable property market in the long run.

“HDB reserves the right to remove listings which have unrealistic pricing or contain misleading information,” it said.

To make the HDB Flat Portal a one-stop platform for buyers, the resale flat listing service will be integrated with financial calculators, loan listing services and information on the buyer’s HFE letter.

Buyers can also compare resale flat listings with new Build-To-Order flats on aspects such as price and remaining lease, so that they can consider both options “holistically and make more informed decisions on their flat purchase”, HDB said.

As for sellers or their property agents, they can list homes and carry out resale transactions on a single platform.

Listings will be automatically filled with details such as the address, flat type, floor area and floor plan from HDB’s data.

The listing service will be free of charge for the time being.

Other property portals such as PropertyGuru and 99.co only allow listings by real estate agents, who have to pay fees.

Platforms such as Ohmyhome and Carousell let home owners do the listing themselves for free.