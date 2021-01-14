HDB launches portal for home buyers

Home buyers can now get pricing and loan information of new Housing Board flats on a portal which aims to streamline the process of buying and selling a flat.

The portal, which was launched yesterday, consolidates information on current and upcoming flats sold directly by HDB, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee. It is being progressively rolled out and may include HDB resale flat listings in the future.

"This new portal will make it more convenient for home buyers and sellers to gather information on the purchase or sale of a flat through a single integrated platform," he said in a Facebook post.