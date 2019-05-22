HDB launches over 6,700 flats, including units in Tengah, Kallang Whampoa

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board launched 6,753 flats in its second sales exercise of the year on Wednesday (May 22), including new homes in the upcoming forest town of Tengah as well as the mature town of Kallang Whampoa.

From this exercise onwards, home buyers can find out the results of their Build-to-Order (BTO) flat ballot in three weeks, instead of six weeks previously.

In addition, families who are living in public rental flats but had previously bought a BTO flat can now get a $15,000 grant when they apply for a two-room flexi or three-room flat in non-mature estates.

In this round, there are 3,485 BTO flats, spread across four projects in three towns.

Prices start from $86,000 for a two-room flexi flat in Woodlands to $562,000 for a four-room flat in Kallang Whampoa, excluding grants.

The bulk of the new flats are in a new district in Tengah, Garden District, with 2,180 units on offer. Another 987 units will be at the nearby Plantation District.

There are also 3,268 balance flats on offer, spread across various towns.

About 28 per cent of these are already completed, while the rest are under construction.

HDB is also announcing upcoming BTO projects six months in advance, instead of the usual three, to help buyers plan.

In August, it will offer 3,300 flats in Punggol and Tampines. There will also be a concurrent Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise.

In November, there will be about 4,500 flats in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Tengah. Of these, the flats in two Tengah projects will have a shorter waiting time of about two to three years, instead of the usual three to four. There will also be another Sales of Balance Flats exercise then.

In addition, from June, flat buyers will have an option to book unselected ROF units from an open pool at any time of the year. More details will be announced at a later date.