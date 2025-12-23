HDB launches exec condo site in Miltonia Close for sale

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Housing Board on Dec 23 launched an executive condominium site in Miltonia Close for sale by public tender.

The site is located in Yishun and can yield about 430 residential units. It is among the 10 confirmed list sites under the Government Land Sales programme for the second half of 2025.

The site spans 15,451.2 sq m and has a gross floor area of 43,264 sq m.

Its maximum building height is 90m, and it has a lease period of 99 years.

Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer of ERA Singapore, noted that the site is tucked within a quieter pocket of the Yishun neighbourhood and offers views of Lower Seletar Reservoir. The site is next to Orchid Country Club.

With the club’s lease slated to expire in 2030, it is set to be rezoned for residential use, subject to detailed planning.

“This future transformation could add housing and amenities to better serve residents in the precinct,” Mr Lim said.

Developers may have more choices in the future as there will be a larger supply of both public and private homes in the area, said Mr Justin Quek, deputy group chief executive of Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group.

Both Mr Lim and Mr Quek noted that interest in the plot might be affected by its distance from the nearest MRT station. The site is six bus stops away from Khatib station and is within walking distance of several eateries.

“We expect two to four bids for the site, at a highest land rate of $650 to $750 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr),” he said.

Mr Quek did, however, note that several schools are within 2km of the site, which may boost its appeal to families with children.

The announcement of the Miltonia Close site comes amid the Yishun area undergoing significant transformation. Mr Lim flagged the up-and-coming Chencharu housing precinct and plans to repurpose Yishun industrial estate along the riverfront.

Such enhancements are thus expected to “spur demand and increase interest in homes in Yishun”, he added.

The Miltonia Close plot is the only exec condo site in Yishun, despite the broader exec condo pipeline in the north.

“The last EC (exec condo) launch in the area was The Criterion in 2015. Thus, it has been around 10 years since a new EC site was offered in this area,” observed Mr Mark Yip, CEO of Huttons Asia.

Bearing this in mind, Mr Lim expects land bids to exceed $700 psf ppr.

Buyers who want to live in the north still have options to choose from in 2027, with two exec condo projects in Woodlands Drive 17 and one exec condo project in Sembawang Road, noted Mr Yip. “Bidding for the Miltonia Close site may be more measured.”

To Mr Yip, the exec condo site could see three to six bidders, with a top bid ranging between $680 psf ppr and $730 psf ppr.

The tender will close at noon on April 14, 2026.