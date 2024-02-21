HDB launches 4,126 BTO flats, over 80% to have waits of less than 3½ years

PLH flats receive extra subsidies on top of the market discounts applied across all BTO flats.

HDB said 20 per cent of the PLH flats will be set aside for first-timer families, while 2 per cent will be for second-timer families under the married child priority scheme, which allows a married child and his or her parents to live with or close to one another for mutual support.

Tanglin Halt Courtyard has 251 two-room flexi and four-room flats, and will be built on the site of the former Tanglin Halt Neighbourhood Centre. The 48-storey project is a five-minute walk from Commonwealth MRT station.

Prices, excluding grants, range from $235,000 to $353,000 for a two-room flexi unit, and $565,000 to $720,000 for a four-room flat.

The development will also house a two-storey hawker centre and market, shops, a pre-school, a residents’ network centre and Queenstown Polyclinic, which will be relocated from Stirling Road.

HDB said Tanglin Halt Courtyard has the longest waiting time in this launch – four years and 10 months – given the complexities in building a high-rise development.

Meanwhile, two projects in Bedok will offer a combined 961 units, with a wait of more than three years.

Bedok South Bloom, located along New Upper Changi Road, has 528 two-room flexi and four-room flats. Prices, excluding grants, for a two-room flexi flat range from $178,000 to $284,000, and $491,000 to $638,000 for a four-room unit.

The project is two bus stops from the Bedok Integrated Transport Hub, and is near The Marketplace @ 58, a neighbourhood centre that has a wet market, food outlets and shops. It will also be adjacent to Bedok Green Primary School.

Bedok North Springs, comprising 433 two-room flexi, four and five-room flats, is bounded by Bedok North Street 3 and the Pan-Island Expressway, and is near Bedok Reservoir MRT station.