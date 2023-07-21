HDB ballot results for May BTO and SBF exercises delayed till August

SINGAPORE - Buyers who applied for a flat in the Housing Board’s May Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise will get their ballot result in the first week of August, instead of July.

Those who applied for a Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) flat in May will receive their ballot queue number in the last week of August, instead of end-July.

The delay comes after system issues plagued the BTO and SBF exercise in May, when some potential buyers waited for up to two hours in a virtual waiting room before they could access the HDB flat portal on day one of the launch.

In e-mails sent to some applicants on Thursday and Friday, HDB said it has been processing the flat applications received, including from those who faced difficulties in applying due to the system glitches during the sales launch and had asked for help.

“As a result, we will need more time to check all the flat applications received and conduct the computer ballot,” said HDB in the e-mails seen by The Straits Times.

HDB acknowledged applicants’ anxiety, and said it will do its best to inform them of the ballot result as soon as they are available.

More than 20,000 people applied for a BTO flat and more than 17,000 people applied in the SBF exercise.

ST has contacted HDB for comments.

HDB’s website states that it will notify applicants of their ballot result within two months after applications close, depending on the sales launch, flat supply and other factors.

The May sales exercise closed at 11.59pm on June 8.

Applicants had complained about system glitches and long waiting times to enter the HDB sales portal during the May sales launch. HDB attributed the long wait to three factors - higher application volume due to the combined BTO and SBF launch, popular projects in the mature estates of Bedok and Serangoon, and high traffic as people went to the flat portal to browse the flats on offer.

HDB has previously delayed the release of ballot results for a BTO launch - it pushed back the results for the August 2022 sales exercise from September to around mid-October, citing the large number of applicants and the need for more time to do checks.