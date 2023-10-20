Green communal spaces and historical murals: New estate offers serene retreat while preserving Havelock’s charm

Going home to murals of the estate's illustrious history – that is the experience residents of Havelock Hillside will get to enjoy daily. This is thanks to JGP Architecture’s unique design concept that fosters a sense of community among both new and existing residents through beautifully landscaped communal areas.
Envisioned as two towers along the densely-populated Havelock Road, Havelock Hillside is an in-progress Housing Board (HDB) development located near the site of the Bukit Ho Swee fire, one of Singapore’s biggest fires, in 1961.
The home-grown architecture firm has incorporated images of HDB’s rebuilding efforts into its design of the estate’s public spaces while adding more greenery and amenities for all to enjoy.
Working around the topography
Besides integrating the area’s history into the development, JGP also has to contend with other obstacles. Integrating a new high-rise development into an existing HDB estate, especially one with a rich history and unique topography like Taman Ho Swee, requires special design considerations.
Mr James Goh, JGP’s chairman, says: “Working in a confined, hilly area was quite challenging. We had to think carefully about using the limited space effectively and dealing with the sloping terrain. It’s more complex than building on a flat site in terms of planning, and structural and mechanical engineering.”
The team needed to structure the buildings in a way that would ensure a uniform appearance. This was achieved with an efficient design of two slab blocks that traverse the slope, one 42 storeys and the other 45 storeys tall, with 13 units per floor to maximise usable ground space.
Meanwhile, the development’s facade takes cues from the surrounding estates' beige, red and yellow colour scheme and buildings like Havelock View and the Kim Seng Community Club. As a wayfinding strategy, the entry gateways for each block will be painted yellow, while the lift lobby tower will take on a red hue to provide a visual cue for residents as they make their way home.
Adding greenery to invite serenity and calm
With the challenges of the topography also come opportunities. Inspired by the unique terrain, JGP designed communal areas to mimic the natural environment, including meadow plains, green terraces and hillocks. Doing this will create pockets of space that residents can use for activities, rest, and relaxation.
“We tried to use greenery to create different zones for different activities. The Havelock Road area doesn't have many large green spaces left. It was important for us to incorporate biophilic elements into Havelock Hillside’s design so that residents could be closer to nature,” explains Mr Goh.
He adds: “At the peak of the central landscape terraces is a trellis roof that frames the lookout point towards Orchard Road. Cascading down the landscaped terraces is public seating, where residents are lulled by the sound of rainwater from the rain garden on the lowest level. With floral scents and murals along the path, all the senses are engaged, making this area the heart of the development.”
Spreading out from here, a fitness corner has also been factored into the design to enable residents to engage in physical activities, while a yoga or quiet corner provides a serene space for meditation and introspection. Roof gardens on higher floors provide residents living at these levels with quicker access to outdoor spaces, while an open plaza fronting Havelock Road facilitates community events.
Amid a busy urban life, these spaces offer an environment for much-needed respite, where wellness, leisure and community can all come together to bolster social inclusivity and community bonding.
This creative interpretation earned JGP the Certificate of Merit (Design) at the HDB Awards 2023. The award recognises construction projects that introduce innovative concepts, challenging and reshaping the perception of public housing.
"Havelock Hillside is the result of our 38 years of experience, and the lessons we have gathered since our last HDB Design Award win in 2005," says Mr Goh. JGP won the award then for The Meadows in Punggol.
He adds: “Receiving this year's Certificate of Merit (Design) validates our design philosophy and encourages us to strengthen our partnership with HDB. With the new amenities available and a network of social spaces, we hope Havelock Hillside will be an icon for the neighbourhood for a long time to come.”
Find out more information on JGP Architecture and the design solutions it can provide.