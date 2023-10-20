Green communal spaces and historical murals: New estate offers serene retreat while preserving Havelock’s charm

Going home to murals of the estate's illustrious history – that is the experience residents of Havelock Hillside will get to enjoy daily. This is thanks to JGP Architecture’s unique design concept that fosters a sense of community among both new and existing residents through beautifully landscaped communal areas.

Envisioned as two towers along the densely-populated Havelock Road, Havelock Hillside is an in-progress Housing Board (HDB) development located near the site of the Bukit Ho Swee fire, one of Singapore’s biggest fires, in 1961.

The home-grown architecture firm has incorporated images of HDB’s rebuilding efforts into its design of the estate’s public spaces while adding more greenery and amenities for all to enjoy.