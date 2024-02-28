Four-room flats in Hougang, Tanglin Halt most popular among first-timers in February BTO exercise

SINGAPORE - Four room flats in Built-to-Order (BTO) projects in Hougang and Queenstown were the most popular among first-timer families in the latest sales exercise.

As at 5pm on Feb 28, more than four first-time applicants were vying for each of the 122 four-room flats at Tanjong Tree Residences @ Hougang in Hougang Street 13, which has a wait of three years and three months.

Tanglin Halt Courtyard in Queenstown drew 1,078 applicants for the 175 four-room flats, despite having the longest waiting time in this launch at four years and 10 months.

The first-timer application rate stood at 3.2 for these flats, which are part of a 48-storey integrated development that will also house a two-storey hawker centre and market, shops, a pre-school, a residents’ network centre and polyclinic.

The project – which is a five-minute walk from Commonwealth MRT station – falls under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, which comes with stricter conditions including an 8 per cent subsidy clawback upon resale and a 10-year minimum occupation period.