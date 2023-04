SINGAPORE – A two-storey building within the now-defunct Khalsa Crescent Prison will be retained as part of a future residential estate in Woodlands North, while the rest of the prison is set to be demolished in the coming months.

The building – known as Block B – was one of seven two-storey buildings that had served as quarters for Asian workers at Sembawang Naval Base from 1949 to the early 1970s, before the prison was established.