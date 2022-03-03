Former Royal Malayan Naval Base admin block to be retained in future Woodlands North housing development

SINGAPORE - For close to two decades, a cluster of buildings in Woodlands North were known as Admiralty West Prison, until July 2018 when the prison's functions were relocated to Tanah Merah.

But prior to that, the buildings had served the Royal Malayan Navy for about five decades till 1997, functioning as its main base for about three decades during that period.

Today, a lone building within the former prison site still stands, its surrounding buildings demolished within the last year.

That building, the admin block of the former naval base, will be kept as part of a future housing development at the site, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a statement to The Straits Times on Feb 14.

"Government agencies recognise the significance of the site for its role as a naval base in Singapore's military history," a URA spokesman said.

"Having consulted stakeholders, ranging from the Heritage and Identity Partnership panel to community stakeholders such as former residents of the naval base area, agencies will retain the admin block of the former naval base as a representation of its history."

The panel comprises members from diverse backgrounds, including those from the building industry, property owners and academics, and advises URA on ways to protect buildings and sustain built heritage as well as memories of places.

Built in 1953, the admin block is an Art Deco-inspired building with a central tower flanked by two symmetrical two-storey wings, said URA.

"The building is designed with an understated elegance featuring tropical elements such as timber louvred vents and windows, while the open corridors at the second storey served as a viewing gallery to the parade square," it said.

URA added that a stone rubble wall and twin stairways leading to the former naval base's parade square that accentuate the admin block's grandeur will also be retained "to protect the unique setting of the building".

It said agencies are studying ways to adaptively use the block in a manner that complements the future housing development, which will be designed in a way that celebrate memories of the site.

One possibility would be to have an open space in front of the block to recall the former parade square's history, said URA.