SINGAPORE - A five-room Housing Board (HDB) flat in Bishan changed hands for an all-time record $1.36 million this month, three days after it was put up for sale.

The unit at Block 273B Bishan Street 24 - in a Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) project called Natura Loft - smashed the previous high of $1.295 million logged in July by a five-room unit in the same project.