6,000 HDB flats to be built in Greater Southern Waterfront, first BTO project within 3 years

SINGAPORE - Around 6,000 Housing Board flats will be built on the Keppel Club site in the Greater Southern Waterfront (GSW), with the first Build-To-Order (BTO) project to be launched for sale within three years.

These units are part of the 9,000 homes that will be built on the 48ha site, which will offer unique waterfront living that is close to nature, announced National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Tuesday (April 12).

The remaining 3,000 units are expected to be private housing.

A mix of public and private housing developments will be progressively scheduled for launch in the next three to five years, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The 48ha site at Keppel Club - about half the size of Bidadari estate - comes under the mature town of Bukit Merah and is bounded by Telok Blangah Road, Berlayer Creek and Bukit Chermin. It has been earmarked for residential use in the URA Master Plan since 2014.

Mr Lee said: "Given its central location and the two MRT stations nearby, we will seek to keep the estate car-lite and enable residents to get around easily by walking or cycling."

Future residents will be served by Labrador Park and Telok Blangah MRT stations on the Circle Line, which will be connected to the estate via walking trails.

Within the site, close to 10ha - about 20 per cent of the site area and the size of about 18 football fields - will be set aside as parks and open land.

This includes four green corridors that will run through the estate and serve as recreational spaces - the Central corridor, Berlayer Corridor, Henderson Corridor and the Northern Corridor.

Mr Lee said the plans are guided by recommendations from an environmental impact study (EIS) and feedback from nature groups.

These may be fine-tuned after public consultation on the EIS report.

Housing blocks will be designed with staggered building heights which step down towards the green spaces, to give residents the view of greenery at their doorstep, HDB said.

They will also feature skyrise greenery and landscaped terraces.

Green roofs on lower-rise blocks will serve as additional habitats for butterflies and smaller urban bird species such as the locally endangered blue-crowned hanging parrot and oriental magpie-robin.

"As the site is quite close to the city centre, we will bring homes closer to jobs. This is part of our effort to move towards having more housing options and mixed-use development in our central region," said Mr Lee.

All development works will be confined within the brownfield site of Keppel Club, he added. Brownfield sites are land that had previous developments on them.