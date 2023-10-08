Fifth and final BTO project delayed by defunct contractor Greatearth is complete: HDB

SINGAPORE – The last of the five Build-To-Order (BTO) projects delayed when construction company Greatearth went bust two years ago has been completed, with the majority of residents having collected their keys, said the Housing Board on Sunday.

As at Sept 30, residents had collected the keys to 534 of 659 booked units at West Coast ParkView in Clementi.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee thanked residents for their patience and understanding in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He said HDB had worked with contractors to prioritise the completion of the residential blocks so as to deliver the units to home owners as soon as possible, adding that works may still be ongoing for some common areas and facilities and will be completed by the end of the year.

The Clementi project was initially slated for completion in the second quarter of 2023 amid delays due to Covid-19.

It serves as one of the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) replacement sites for residents in blocks 513 to 520 West Coast Road.

But the deadline was pushed back after the winding up of Greatearth Corporation and Greatearth Construction in 2021.

In all, the liquidation affected a total of 2,982 units across five projects. The other projects are Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, Senja Heights and Senja Ridges in Bukit Panjang, and Marsiling Grove in Woodlands.

HDB said on Sunday that all five projects had already been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was able to keep the total delays between two and 12 months from the original estimated completion at launch, though one block at Senja Heights did not face any delays.

Construction on the projects ground to a halt in August 2021, after Greatearth ran into financial difficulties during the pandemic and was unable to continue with the works despite government assistance, added HDB.

New contractors were appointed at the end of September 2021, and HDB said in its statement on Sunday that works resumed in October 2021.

HDB added that it had helped to source for suitable contractors to take over and also worked closely with partner agencies to help the contractors bring in more workers, and to allow quieter works to be carried out on Sundays and public holidays.

“We recognise that Greatearth’s failure and the further delays have brought inconvenience to our flat buyers, and are grateful for their extended patience and understanding,” said HDB chief executive Tan Meng Dui.

He added: “We are also grateful for the hard work and commitment of our construction partners, who have worked tirelessly with the HDB project teams to complete the projects while ensuring quality and safety.”