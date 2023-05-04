Fewer HDB resale flats sold in April, prices up 1.1% with 5-room units seeing biggest rise

SINGAPORE - Fewer Housing Board resale flats changed hands in April as prices inched up by 1.1 per cent.

The number of HDB resale flats sold fell by 4.3 per cent – or 99 units – to an estimated 2,188 units transacted in April, according to flash data released by real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

This is 3.7 per cent lower compared with April 2022.

Resale prices rose by 1.1 per cent in April, with prices in mature estates up by 1 per cent and those in non-mature estates up by 0.8 per cent.

Prices for all flat types rose in April compared with March, five-room flats recorded the highest increase of 1.9 per cent, followed by 1 per cent for executive flats. Three-room flat resale prices crept up by 0.7 per cent and four-room flats by 0.3 per cent.

Overall prices saw a hike of 8.4 per cent from April 2022.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said even though April recorded a lower resale volume, it was still higher than the 2,176 monthly average units sold from October 2022 to March 2023.

“The stronger price growth and robust sales indicate that the resale market remains resilient despite September 2022 cooling measures.

“Demand was probably boosted by more buyers returning to the resale market as the Government announced in Budget 2023 that more Central Provident Fund Housing Grants will be given to first-timers buying resale flats,” said Ms Sun, who noted that resale prices in mature estates had risen faster than flats in non-mature estates for two consecutive months.

“As anticipated, some first-timers may have switched from buying cheaper flats in non-mature estates to pricier ones in mature estates since they can use the additional CPF Housing Grants to top up the price difference,” she added.

Since Sept 30, 2022, private home owners must wait 15 months after the sale of their home before they can buy a resale flat without housing grants.

The temporary cooling measure, aimed at moderating demand from private home owners who tend to have a bigger budget for HDB flats, was introduced after the market showed growing signs of overheating.