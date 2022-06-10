False ceiling collapses in bedroom just months after renovation

A woman who rushed home after the family's maid told her that the master bedroom's false ceiling had collapsed said she was traumatised after seeing the aftermath.

The structure - estimated to weigh more than 100kg - had collapsed onto a king-size bed and a single bed next to it, said Madam Wendy Liu, 40, who runs a fertility wellness centre.

"We could have died. Normally at this time in the evening, I would be playing with my three sons on the bed.

"I'm still haunted by the thought of my sons being crushed by the false ceiling."

Unlike most days, the family were at a playground near their four-room Housing Board flat in Dawson Road in Queenstown when the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, Madam Liu said she and her husband, Mr Vincent Chang, had gone to the playground to take photographs of their sons, aged one, two and eight.

While there, Madam Liu received a text message from her maid, who was at home, telling her that the false ceiling had collapsed and asking her to return home immediately.

Madam Liu said the structure that made up the false ceiling contained metal bars and lights.

It was larger than the king-size bed, where she sleeps with her husband and their two younger sons, and the single bed next to it used by her eldest son.

The structure also narrowly missed the crib, where she sometimes places the baby.

The family have been living in the flat for five years and renovated it in January this year.

The false ceiling was installed at that time.

"I wanted a more cosy space so we could sleep together as a family.

"We hacked down a wall to combine another room with the master bedroom," said Madam Liu.

Her husband, who is self-employed, later inspected the collapsed structure.

Madam Liu said: "The structure was very heavy, but was supported by only four small screws."

Madam Liu said that SR Tech Engineering, the contractor which carried out the renovation, has arranged to put up her family at a hotel for several days while it fixes the damage in the flat.

It has also offered to pay $1600 in compensation.

Madam Liu said: "The other part of the bedroom also has a false ceiling installed. For our safety, we will remove it so that this does not happen again."

She expects it would take another week before the debris is cleared from the bedroom.

"We have a home but we can't go back to it," she added.

According to the HDB's guidelines, the installation of false ceilings during renovation does not require a permit.

On its website, HDB said home owners looking to carry out renovation works can search for a contractor from its Directory of Renovation Contractors using its e-Services link. It added that engaging a listed contractor is a private arrangement between the home owner and the contractor, which HDB is not privy to.

The contractor is fully responsible for the contractual obligations towards its client, including the quality of its works.