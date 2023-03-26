Early signs of rental, resale property markets slowing: Desmond Lee

National Development Minister Desmond Lee discusses the country's most pertinent property matters in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times' Associate News Editor Royston Sim and Housing Correspondent Michelle Ng.
Michelle Ng
Housing Correspondent
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
38 min ago
SINGAPORE - It will take about two years to clear the current backlog of delayed Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, but there are early signs that both the resale and rental markets are slowing down, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

“It’s still early days, but we’re beginning to see some possible plateauing of resale prices. Sellers are seeing a little bit more price resistance (from buyers). We see that (happening) on the resale side and also on the rental side,” said Mr Lee, in a wide-ranging interview with The Sunday Times on March 20.

