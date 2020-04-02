Double the usual GST Vouchers for 940,000 HDB households

SINGAPORE - About 940,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive double their regular Goods and Services Tax (GST) Voucher this financial year to offset part of their utility bills.



Eligible households with five or more members will receive an additional GST Voucher and receive a total of 2.5 times their regular GST voucher in financial year (FY) 2020, from this April to March next year.

This month, the households will enjoy a Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate of up to $300 in April, depending on the type of their HDB flat, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement on Thursday (April 2).

Those living in one- and two-room flats will get $300, and those in three-room flats will get $270.

Families living in four-room flats will receive $240, while those in five-room flats will get $210. Residents of executive or multi-generation flats will get $180.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the GST Voucher.

Eligible households will continue to receive U-Save rebates regardless of their electricity provider, the ministry said.

Annually, households in one-and two-room flats receive U-Save rebates equivalent to about three to four months of their utility bills on average. However, for FY2020, these households will receive U-Save rebates equivalent to at least six to eight months of their utility bills, said the MOF statement.

Those living in three- and four-room flats usually receive support equivalent to about one to two months of their utility bills, but will receive support equivalent to at least two to four months of their bills for FY2020.

The U-Save rebate is one of three components under the permanent GST Voucher scheme. It is disbursed every three months.

The FY2020 rebates, which are expected to cost the Government about $630 million, are meant to help HDB households offset part of their utility bills and reduce their overall household expenses.

For more information on U-Save, call SP Group on 6671-7117 or send an e-mail to customersupport@spgroup.com.sg

Details on the GST Voucher scheme can be found here.