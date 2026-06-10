Disciplinary records of property agents now easier to view on updated CEA register
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- CEA updated its public register, allowing consumers to view property agents' and agencies' enforcement records for the past three years.
- The enhanced register shows specific enforcement actions, facilitating comparisons of agent conduct records across different property agencies.
- Enforcement actions against agents rose significantly from 58 in 2023 to 82 in 2025, with ERA Realty and PropNex having the most cases.
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SINGAPORE – Those looking to buy, sell or rent a property can now look up the track records of property agents and agencies before signing on the dotted line.
An update to the Council for Estate Agencies’ (CEA) public register allows viewers to easily see enforcement actions taken against agents in the past three years.
These include letters of censure for less serious breaches, disciplinary committee actions and court prosecutions from 2023 to 2025.
In an article published on its website on June 10, CEA’s executive director Chan Khar Liang said the move reflects an effort to raise the professionalism of the real estate agency industry and empower consumers.
Chan added that consumers should check an agent’s record before engaging their services, and urged agencies to continue strengthening the supervision of their agents.
CEA’s public register showed the number of breaches has gone up in recent years.
There were 82 enforcement actions taken against agents from nine agencies in 2025.
This is up from 61 actions against agents from 10 agencies in 2024, and 58 against agents from 10 agencies in 2023.
Previously, consumers could only search for enforcement information on individual agents by keying in the agent’s name, contact number or registration number.
Now, they can also see a full list of the number and type of enforcement actions taken against agents from each property agency, and the total number of agents registered with the agency in the past three years.
Such information allows consumers to compare the number of enforcement actions taken against property agents across agencies of different sizes, noted CEA.
The latest enforcement statistics showed that ERA Realty Network – the second-largest real estate agency here – had 31 enforcement actions taken against its agents in 2025.
PropNex Realty, the largest, had 28 enforcement actions against its agents. Huttons Asia posted nine cases, OrangeTee & Tie had five cases and Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI) had four.