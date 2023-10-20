From digital mock-ups to Lego-like construction method: How firm delivers HDB homes efficiently

Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, this home-grown construction company efficiently completed its Housing Board (HDB) Build-To-Order project.

Teambuild Engineering and Construction’s innovative practices not only ensured the prompt handover of Punggol’s Northshore Edge, but also reduced environmental footprint and increased productivity.

Teambuild did so by using technology and adopting prefabricated prefinished volumetric construction (PPVC), a method that allows it to piece together rooms “in a Lego-like manner”, says its construction director, Mr Hong Wee Khong.

The benefits include greater quality control of the construction process, increased productivity with less manpower and reduced construction waste on the environmental front.