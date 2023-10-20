From digital mock-ups to Lego-like construction method: How firm delivers HDB homes efficiently

Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, this home-grown construction company efficiently completed its Housing Board (HDB) Build-To-Order project.
Teambuild Engineering and Construction’s innovative practices not only ensured the prompt handover of Punggol’s Northshore Edge, but also reduced environmental footprint and increased productivity.
Teambuild did so by using technology and adopting prefabricated prefinished volumetric construction (PPVC), a method that allows it to piece together rooms “in a Lego-like manner”, says its construction director, Mr Hong Wee Khong.
The benefits include greater quality control of the construction process, increased productivity with less manpower and reduced construction waste on the environmental front.
Using the power of technology
Before starting work on site, Teambuild used digital mock-ups of the work site and simulated the construction process through a virtual design and construction approach. This helped the firm visualise what the units and blocks would look like and the construction activities required.
By preparing for the project virtually, Teambuild could pre-empt construction challenges, minimising the need to redo tasks as proper planning ensured these were done correctly the first time, with the right amount of materials.
This reduces time, labour and wastage of construction materials such as concrete, says Mr Hong, contributing to a smaller environmental footprint in the long run.
Technology is no stranger to Teambuild, which has been using its in-house iQuality mobile app since 2013 to monitor the quality of construction work in real-time.
The app was of great help to the Northshore Edge project, as it tracked misaligned fixtures or uneven paintwork so teams could correct these on the spot, which "ensures that the final product aligns with the high standards set by HDB”, says Mr Hong.
He adds: “Employees can snap pictures or take videos of defects via the app, which can also analyse data related to the quality of construction so that Teambuild can adhere to specifications and deliver precise solutions.”
Technology meant the firm could deliver quality work and services throughout the construction process, leading to great satisfaction among residents who sent emails to praise Teambuild’s attention to detail.
Such efforts led to Teambuild being awarded the Construction Award (Housing) at this year’s HDB Awards. The award underscores the importance of innovative construction solutions in overcoming site-specific challenges while upholding the project's quality and workers' safety.
NorthShore Edge even achieved the Building and Construction Authority’s Construction Quality Assessment System (Conquas) Star – the highest possible accolade for construction and workmanship.
Reducing construction’s environmental footprint
Teambuild's forward-thinking approach also contributes to reducing the construction industry's environmental impact, including adopting the PPVC method.
“Entire rooms or building modules, complete with internal finishes, fixtures, and fittings, are put together off site, transported to the construction site, and assembled quickly and safely,” says Mr Hong.
He adds: “It minimises raw material wastage as production is in a controlled environment that is not subject to fluctuating weather conditions. It also reduces the need for on-site material storage and transportation.”
“With innovation and environmental responsibility as the pillars of Teambuild’s operational philosophy, building better homes need not come at the cost of the environment,” says Mr Hong.
“HDB’s recognition is proof of this and reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of construction innovation while ensuring the highest quality and sustainability standards.”
Find out how Teambuild imbues its projects with efficiency, quality, and sustainability.