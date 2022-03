SINGAPORE - The move to allow home owners constrained by the Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) to sell their units back to the Housing Board would level the playing field for sellers, said property analysts, though the big question is - by how much?

HDB will determine a buyback price and make a fair offer so that the household is not unduly disadvantaged by the EIP, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee when announcing the scheme earlier this month during the Budget debate.