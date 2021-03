The new 280m-tall CapitaSpring at 88 Market Street is set to be one of the tallest - and greenest - buildings in Raffles Place.

Sited at the former Golden Shoe Car Park and slated for completion by December, it will feature a four-storey-high Green Oasis - built to be like a rainforest in the middle of the building, with a "jungle gym", cafe and sky hammocks for tenants. At its rooftop, a sky garden will cradle Singapore's loftiest urban farm.