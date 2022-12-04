Deciding on prime location BTO flats: What one year of such launches shows

SINGAPORE - About 30 per cent of new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats launched in the last five sales exercises came under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, which the Government rolled out in November 2021 to curb the “lottery effect” of owning flats in these areas.

In the one year since, the Housing Board has launched 10 such projects in the Central, Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Kallang/Whampoa areas – all of which are sought-after mature estates with their fair share of million-dollar HDB flats.

While the first two PLH projects in Rochor – River Peaks I and II – drew three times more applicants than each of the available four-room flats just one day into a week-long sales exercise, application rates for most subsequent projects have tapered off.

The model’s stricter buying and selling conditions, along with the larger-than-expected supply of such flats, may have sieved out speculative buyers hoping to flip their property, some property analysts told Insight.

Of the 27,685 new flats launched since November 2021, a total of 8,343 units came under the PLH model. Every BTO sales exercise has had at least one PLH project.

In the recently concluded November BTO sales exercise alone, about 29 per cent of the flats – or 2,798 out of the total 9,655 units – came under the PLH model.

More PLH flats than expected

Most of the analysts interviewed said they were surprised at the overall high proportion of PLH flats, with some expecting the model to be more niche and applied more stringently.

Professor Sing Tien Foo, director of the Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said the number of PLH flats launched was more than what he had expected, which was a surprise to him given that the model is still relatively new.

“The market may need time to absorb these new conditions attached to the PLH model,” he said.

Flats sold under the model have a 10-year minimum occupation period, up from the usual five, as well as a subsidy clawback when a unit is resold for the first time. The amount of subsidy recovery for all 10 projects so far has been pegged at 6 per cent of the resale price or the flat’s valuation, whichever is higher.

One Global Group senior analyst Mohan Sandrasegeran said he had expected the PLH model to be more streamlined and selectively applied in central areas such as the city centre, Greater Southern Waterfront and Marina South.

“So far, besides being centrally situated, the projects’ proximity to MRT stations and their location in estates that have seen million-dollar HDB resale flat transactions appear to be factors which determine whether they come under the model or not,” he said.

For instance, in the November sales exercise, the inclusion of Ulu Pandan Banks BTO project, located next to Dover MRT station, under the PLH model may have been surprising to some people, he said.

This is because the Dover site is not as centrally located as the more obvious choices such as the Kallang Horizon BTO project, which is next to Kallang MRT station and was offered in the same sale exercise, he added.

“But given how attractively close Ulu Pandan Banks is to Dover MRT station, it was not out of the realm of possibility for this project to come under the PLH model,” said Mr Sandrasegeran.