Deciding on prime location BTO flats: What one year of such launches shows

SINGAPORE - About 30 per cent of new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats launched in the last five sales exercises came under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, which the Government rolled out in November 2021 to curb the “lottery effect” of owning flats in these areas.
In the one year since, the Housing Board has launched 10 such projects in the Central, Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Kallang/Whampoa areas – all of which are sought-after mature estates with their fair share of million-dollar HDB flats.
While the first two PLH projects in Rochor – River Peaks I and II – drew three times more applicants than each of the available four-room flats just one day into a week-long sales exercise, application rates for most subsequent projects have tapered off.
The model’s stricter buying and selling conditions, along with the larger-than-expected supply of such flats, may have sieved out speculative buyers hoping to flip their property, some property analysts told Insight.
Of the 27,685 new flats launched since November 2021, a total of 8,343 units came under the PLH model. Every BTO sales exercise has had at least one PLH project.
In the recently concluded November BTO sales exercise alone, about 29 per cent of the flats – or 2,798 out of the total 9,655 units – came under the PLH model.
More PLH flats than expected
Most of the analysts interviewed said they were surprised at the overall high proportion of PLH flats, with some expecting the model to be more niche and applied more stringently.
Professor Sing Tien Foo, director of the Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said the number of PLH flats launched was more than what he had expected, which was a surprise to him given that the model is still relatively new.
“The market may need time to absorb these new conditions attached to the PLH model,” he said.
Flats sold under the model have a 10-year minimum occupation period, up from the usual five, as well as a subsidy clawback when a unit is resold for the first time. The amount of subsidy recovery for all 10 projects so far has been pegged at 6 per cent of the resale price or the flat’s valuation, whichever is higher.
One Global Group senior analyst Mohan Sandrasegeran said he had expected the PLH model to be more streamlined and selectively applied in central areas such as the city centre, Greater Southern Waterfront and Marina South.
“So far, besides being centrally situated, the projects’ proximity to MRT stations and their location in estates that have seen million-dollar HDB resale flat transactions appear to be factors which determine whether they come under the model or not,” he said.
For instance, in the November sales exercise, the inclusion of Ulu Pandan Banks BTO project, located next to Dover MRT station, under the PLH model may have been surprising to some people, he said.
This is because the Dover site is not as centrally located as the more obvious choices such as the Kallang Horizon BTO project, which is next to Kallang MRT station and was offered in the same sale exercise, he added.
“But given how attractively close Ulu Pandan Banks is to Dover MRT station, it was not out of the realm of possibility for this project to come under the PLH model,” said Mr Sandrasegeran.
When National Development Minister Desmond Lee first gave details of the PLH model at a media briefing in October 2021, he said at least one PLH project will be launched each year, but the exact proportions will differ as that will depend on site availability and the overall supply of flats across all towns.
Mr Lee cited the city centre in central Singapore and the future Greater Southern Waterfront as examples of possible locations where PLH flats may be built, although some HDB towns immediately surrounding the city centre may qualify, depending on the site attributes.
The policy is key to the Government’s plan to offer Singaporeans of different income levels the chance to live in prime, central locations so that these areas are not left exclusively to the wealthy.
While the PLH model keeps public housing affordable and accessible, the set of strict criteria seeks to ensure that buyers are genuinely purchasing the flat to live in, instead of hoping for a windfall when they resell the flat.
It was developed after almost a year-long public engagement with more than 7,500 Singaporeans, amid growing concerns of home affordability as HDB resale flat prices soared while the number of million-dollar HDB flats hit a record high.
In the same briefing, Mr Lee also confirmed that Bishan and Toa Payoh will not be locations that come under the PLH model as the two mature estates, while popular, are not considered near the city centre and have other resale flats selling at lower prices due to less attractive attributes.
What is a prime location?
Associate professor and dean’s chair of urban planning at the NUS Business School Lee Kwan Ok said there appears to be a gap between the Government’s definition of a prime location and the public’s.
While the first two PLH projects – both of which are near Jalan Besar MRT station – attracted many applicants, subsequent projects located farther away from the Central Business District had fewer applicants. This suggests that some Singaporeans may not think they are truly prime locations, said Prof Lee.
“Of course, locations such as Dover and Ghim Moh are good and within a mature town, but they are, in my opinion, not prime locations, given that the CBD and Greater Southern Waterfront are not very close,” said Prof Lee.
“But the pressure is on the Government to supply more public housing to address the current housing affordability issue while also finding a way to ease the high demand for these relatively good locations without handing out heavy subsidies. Thus, this is where the PLH model and its subsidy clawback clause come into play,” she said.
Of the 10 PLH projects, Bukit Merah and Queenstown each have three projects while Kallang/Whampoa and the Central area have two each.
Associate professor of economics Walter Theseira of the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) said the crop of PLH flats so far suggests that a combination of market value and a high potential for market value appreciation or private rental use are factors the Government considers when deciding whether to apply the PLH model.
This means that if an estate is likely to have a high market value, whether it is by reference to existing HDB resale flats or private property value in the area, it is considered a prime location, he said.
For instance, the transacted prices of comparable four-room HDB resale flats around Ulu Pandan Banks BTO project go up to $975,000. This is in contrast to the $900,000 for comparable four-room HDB resale units around Queensway Canopy BTO project, which does not come under the PLH model. Both projects are classified under the mature estate of Queenstown. HDB publishes the transacted prices of comparable HDB resale flats alongside the BTO flat prices at each sales exercise.
“What tips the balance in favour of applying the PLH would be a sense that the project would be attractive to speculative buyers without the strict criteria of the PLH model,” said Prof Theseira.
“I think what the Government would like to avoid is too many more ‘Pinnacles’, or public housing projects that become known largely for the lottery effect of huge property value increases, and grouses about non-genuine owners renting out their properties,” he added, referring to The Pinnacle @ Duxton, which has generated multiple million-dollar sales.
On the other hand, estates with high market values but are supported mainly by owners who live in their units and have low rental-out rates may not see new flats come under the PLH model, said Prof Theseira.
Looking ahead
While all analysts said it is far too early to determine if the PLH model has achieved its aim of curbing the “lottery effect”, they believe the declining application rates for these flats show that the portion of demand motivated largely by speculative buyers has been reduced.
Prof Theseira said a relatively even application rate across all projects at each BTO sales exercise could be seen as one measure of success in public housing pricing and policy, although some unevenness is to be expected, as some projects will be perceived to be “better buys” than others.
“Any time we see an unusually large amount of interest in a particular BTO project, that is probably a sign of mispricing, as it indicates that many applicants believe there is great potential for housing price appreciation or unlocking value through rentals in the future,” he said.
He noted that the application rate for some PLH projects was much lower than for comparable mature estate BTO projects that do not come under the PLH model. “There is no question in my mind that this is due to the restrictions created by the PLH model; they make PLH flats more affordable, but also much, much less attractive to prospective applicants seeking to profit from their HDB flat. And this is entirely by design,” he said.
One Global Group’s Mr Sandrasegeran said the PLH model appears to have reduced demand in Bukit Merah and Queenstown, two mature estates which usually see very high application rates.
He cited the highly popular Telok Blangah Beacon BTO project in Bukit Merah launched in May 2021 prior to the introduction of the PLH model, which drew more than 23 applicants for each available unit.
In comparison, HDB data shows that four PLH projects – Bukit Merah Ridge, Ghim Moh Ascent, Alexandra Vale and Havelock Hillside – in the May and August 2022 sales exercises drew between four and six applicants for each of the available units.
“This reduction in demand as a result of the strict criteria that comes with the PLH model allows more hopeful applicants and serious home buyers the opportunity to secure a flat in these locations,” said Mr Sandrasegeran.
On the other hand, OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said the lower application rates in the two estates, compared with Kallang/Whampoa and Central, could be seen as an indication of buyer resistance, suggesting that the boundaries of PLH flats could run the risk of being overstretched. “Not everyone is willing to trade a farther location for a longer 10-year minimum occupation period. We also did not expect so many PLH flats to be released consecutively in the past year,” she said.
Moving forward, Mr Sandrasegeran expects the PLH model to be applied to future BTO projects located near MRT stations within mature estates similar to Queenstown and Bukit Merah, as these flats remain highly coveted among home seekers.
SUSS’ Prof Theseira said the number of PLH projects will remain high, as the Government continues to work towards housing Singaporeans in more central areas and redeveloping older public housing estates, which tend to be centrally located mature estates.
“Together, these factors would suggest we would likely need more PLH projects, rather than less, if we want to ensure that there is good mixing of income types and accessibility to all income groups of central public housing in Singapore,” he said.
About the prime location public housing (PLH) model
Introduced in November 2021, the prime location public housing (PLH) model aims to keep new Housing Board flats in prime locations affordable, accessible and inclusive for Singaporeans, both at the initial purchase and when these units are resold on the open market.
Owners of PLH flats will pay a percentage of the resale price or valuation, whichever is higher, to HDB when they sell their homes on the open market for the first time.
The subsidy clawback, which applies to only the first resale transaction and not subsequent resales, is meant to tackle the “lottery effect” where owners of flats in prime locations make a windfall from selling their units.
The clawback covers the additional subsidies that HDB provides on top of those given for all Build-To-Order flats, in order to launch these prime area flats at affordable prices.
Owners will have to serve out a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP), up from the five years for other HDB flats, before they can sell their flats on the open market. This is to ensure that buyers are genuinely buying the flats to live in, instead of hoping to flip them for sizeable profits.
Owners will also not be allowed to rent out their whole flats at any point in time, even after the MOP is over.
In addition, those who wish to buy one of these flats on the resale market will also have to meet the prevailing eligibility conditions for buying a flat directly from the HDB.
These include having at least one applicant who is a Singapore citizen, meeting the household income ceiling which is currently $14,000, and not holding a private property or sold any in the last 30 months.
Singles above 35 years old will not be allowed to buy these PLH flats. This is in contrast to current rules that do not place limitations on singles above the age of 35 buying resale flats.
When announcing the details of the model in October 2021, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the resale restrictions will be in place for at least half of the 99-year lease of each prime location HDB flat before the Government considers whether to review them.
The PLH model was developed after almost a year-long public engagement with more than 7,500 Singaporeans.
It was introduced amid growing concerns of home affordability as HDB resale flat prices soared while the number of million-dollar HDB flats climbed to an all-time high.