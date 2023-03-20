Decades-old municipal quarters in Little India to be used as co-living space

SINGAPORE – A decades-old state property in Little India is set to be used as a co-living space that offers up to 18 apartment units.

Built in 1927, 79 to 95 Hindoo Road was among several rows of terraced houses constructed by the Government then to house junior Asian labourers under its employment.

Now managed by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), the conserved property was put up for tender on March 3 to be used as a co-living space.

An SLA spokesman said the agency had engaged industry players, including co-living operators, to explore “creative and innovative interim uses for state properties”.

“From these engagements, SLA identified strong demand for co-living spaces due to changing societal trends and preferences,” he said.

The spokesman added that the property, which is currently vacant, comprises 18 apartment units and is located close to various dining and retail options. He noted that the property is also well-connected, with Jalan Besar MRT station a three-minute walk away.

“Its excellent accessibility and layout – which comprises a row of adjoining units – make it an ideal space for a co-living concept,” said the spokesman.

Co-living spaces typically provide accommodation with shared facilities such as kitchens, and some include programming that encourages residents to interact.

According to tender documents, the tenure for the property will be for five years, with the option to renew the tenancy for another four years, on terms and conditions agreed between the tenant and the Government.

The spokesman said proposals received will be assessed based on price and quality, which carry half of the assessment score each.

“The quality component includes the concept and creativity of the proposals, and how they can contribute to the overall rejuvenation and vibrancy of the precinct,” he added.

The tender closes on April 19 and is expected to be awarded on July 18.

In the vicinity of 79 to 95 Hindoo Road are other terraced apartments that are also state properties.

Of these, 15 to 31 Hindoo Road, 42 to 58 Veerasamy Road and 44 to 60 Chitty Road are currently unoccupied and barricaded. Agencies are currently studying plans for the unoccupied properties.