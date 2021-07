A five-room Housing Board flat in Bishan has changed hands for a record $1.295 million this month, smashing the previous high of $1.268 million lodged just last month.

The 120 sq m unit at Block 273A Bishan Street 24 in a Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) project called Natura Loft was sold just three weeks after it was put up for sale, ERA Realty property agent Elson Wang, who brokered the deal, told The Straits Times.