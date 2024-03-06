Daikin triples workers addressing cooling system defects after some Tengah residents face leaks

SINGAPORE - Manufacturer Daikin, which is responsible for installing the centralised cooling system in Tengah flats, has tripled its team of workers rectifying condensation issues after some residents reported leaks stemming from the system.

It has also doubled its quality control team in order to conduct extra checks and reduce workmanship issues, a Daikin spokesman said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

He said the firm has doubled the number of installers and is stepping up efforts to train them, with an emphasis on “quality work methodologies and processes” to minimise workmanship issues.

On average, there are about 170 Daikin workers in Tengah every day carrying out installation, maintenance and rectification works. It will deploy more workers when the need arises, the spokesman added.

These efforts come as some residents across the first three Build-To-Order projects in the new Tengah town told ST that they had encountered leaks from their cooling systems.

Plantation Village resident Nur Afifah Hazali said she faced recurring leaks from the centralised cooling system in her new home for nearly three weeks in January, after she moved into the four-room flat while it was still undergoing renovations.

Despite reporting the issue to SP Group - which manages the cooling system in Tengah - on several occasions, the leaks persisted even after extra layers of insulation were added to the pipes, she said.

Ms Afifah, 31, added that water would drip along the cooling system’s pipes from the main door to the master bedroom even when the air conditioning was turned off.

“We thought it was going to be a smooth renovation, and there would be air-con, so we felt that it was fine to move in. We expected everything to be finished before February, but the leaking issues derailed that,” said the nurse.

She cancelled her contract for the centralised system on Jan 18 and forked out $4,300 to install a conventional one.

Ms Afifah, who paid about $3,500 for four fan coil units, is waiting to receive a 50 per cent refund - a goodwill gesture that SP implemented in November following an outcry from residents.

“We wasted a lot of money, but I just want peace of mind - that when we go out, we won’t come home to a leaking house.”