Construction starts on S’pore’s second vertical kampung in Yew Tee

SINGAPORE – Construction will start from Sunday in Yew Tee to build Singapore’s second “vertical kampung” that will have seniors living in a community packed with all the necessary amenities, including Choa Chu Kang’s first hawker centre.

The Heart of Yew Tee Integrated Development, as the project is called, will have a range of social and healthcare facilities for the elderly and will be ready by 2027. It occupies a land area of about 0.7ha, around the size of a football field.

The development will come with 68 two-room flexi flats for seniors in a 10-storey residential block. Facilities include a community club, polyclinic, kidney dialysis centre, retail outlets and a community plaza.

Singapore’s first vertical kampung, Kampung Admiralty, is a huge success, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was guest of honour at the ground-breaking ceremony on Sunday, in his opening remarks. Mr Wong is also an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

The event included activities such as brisk walking, exhibitions, game booths and performances.

Also present were Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and the other Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MPs – grassroots advisers Alex Yam and Hany Soh and Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

Said Mr Wong: “We were keen to do more of such projects in other parts of Singapore. But the challenge was in finding good sites for such integrated developments, because you need to have a vacant site that is near an MRT station, and this is very hard to do.”

Noting that there will be some inconvenience over the next few years due to the construction, he stressed that it will be well worth the wait.