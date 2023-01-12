Construction demand for 2023 set to be stable, driven by public-sector works like BTO flats

SINGAPORE - Demand for construction across Singapore in 2023 is expected to be stable and driven by the public sector, with Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, MRT lines and water treatment plants in the pipeline.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) estimated on Thursday that contracts worth $27 billion to $32 billion will likely be awarded in 2023.

This is similar to contract sizes recorded in 2022 and 2021.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee told a BCA-Redas (Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore) seminar at Grand Copthorne Waterfront hotel on Thursday that even though construction demand appears to be steady, firms must keep in mind the challenges that lie ahead, such as the growing risk of recession in major economies, supply chain pressures and climate change.

“It is important that we take in the lessons learnt over the past few years to enhance the built environment sector’s resilience. This includes reducing our reliance on foreign manpower for labour-intensive tasks, and doing more to fulfil our net-zero climate goals,” he said.

The public sector is expected to contribute about 60 per cent of the total construction demand this year, or between $16 billion and $19 billion.

Private-sector construction demand is anticipated to reach $11 billion to $13 billion, comparable with 2022, with the planned development of new condominiums and high-specification industrial buildings.

“Due to the rescheduling of some major projects from 2022 to 2023, as well as the redevelopment of old commercial premises to enhance asset values, commercial building demand is anticipated to increase,” BCA said.

In 2022, construction demand in the public sector rose slightly to $17.9 billion, from $17.8 billion in 2021.

This was underpinned by projects such as the first phase of the Cross Island MRT Line, Jurong Region Line and healthcare facilities for the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, demand in the private sector dipped from $12.1 billion in 2021 to $11.9 billion in 2022, due to economic downsides.

BCA figures showed that progress payments for work being done are projected to hit $30 billion to $33 billion this year, on a par with the preliminary estimate of about $30.2 billion for 2022.