Condo with a view

The launch of The Woodleigh Residences drew a steady stream of home buyers yesterday. The 667-unit condominium is part of an integrated development by Japanese developer Kajima Development and Singapore Press Holdings, and features Japanese design and technology.

The residential component will sit atop a three-storey retail mall with a supermarket, with direct access to Woodleigh MRT station and an air-conditioned underground bus interchange.

Located at the junction of Upper Serangoon and Upper Aljunied roads, the condo will have picturesque views of the 10ha Bidadari Park and Alkaff Lake.

The homes range in size from 570 sq ft for a two-bedroom unit to 1,475 sq ft for a four-bedroom deluxe unit. Prices start at $1,733 per sq ft.

The Woodleigh Residences sales gallery is located next to Nex shopping mall in Serangoon Link, and is open from 10am to 7pm.