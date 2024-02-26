Condo resale prices dip 0.8% in January after 5 straight months of growth

SINGAPORE – Condominium resale prices dipped in January after rising for five consecutive months, but property analysts said it is too early to determine if prices are stabilising.

Resale prices declined 0.8 per cent in January, reversing the 0.5 per cent climb in December, flash data from real estate portals Singapore Real Estate Exchange and 99.co showed on Feb 26.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said interest rates have remained high, limiting buyers’ willingness to pay high prices for resale condos, which moderated prices in January.

Even then, resale prices in the prime segment continued to rise by 1.4 per cent, while those in the suburbs inched up 0.2 per cent.

ERA Singapore key executive officer Eugene Lim said there have been more high-value transactions in core central Singapore, and prices in the suburbs have been propped up by recently completed homes.

He noted that resale prices in the city fringe fell by 0.6 per cent, back-pedalling a 0.7 per cent rise in the area in December 2023.

“There were more older resale units that were sold at a lower price per sq ft and have larger floor area. These are popular among buyers who are looking for their own stay,” he said.

On a year-on-year basis, condo resale prices were up by 7.2 per cent, with those in the suburbs rising the most at 9.9 per cent, data showed.

Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at property firm OrangeTee Group, said it is too early to decide if the decline in resale prices is just a blip or the beginning of a market correction.

She added that prices could continue to rise in 2024 as fewer condos are expected to be completed, which could result in a supply pinch.

Resale volume dropped slightly by 0.6 per cent in January, with an estimated 740 units changing hands, down from 745 units in December. This marks the third consecutive month of declining resale volume.

Ms Sun said some buyers have been more cautious about buying a unit because of concerns about inflation and an uncertain global economic outlook.

“Others could be waiting on the sidelines as they hope interest rates will moderate further, which will improve housing affordability,” she added.