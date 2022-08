SINGAPORE - A colonial-era bungalow that used to house an executive of a rubber estate in Yishun is set to be preserved as part of a new HDB residential area.

The bungalow at 50 Bah Soon Pah Road, which is about 100 years old and is located on top of a slope, currently sits undisturbed amid a flurry of activity as earth works are being carried out at the approximately 40ha site for residential developments.