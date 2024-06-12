Chencharu area to get new park, integrated development with hawker centre, bus interchange

SINGAPORE – A colonial-era plantation house in Bukit Sembawang will sit atop a new park, which is among the amenities to be built for the residents of an up-and-coming housing area in Yishun.

Chencharu, bounded by Yishun Avenues 1 and 2 and Sembawang Road, will also have an integrated development comprising a hawker centre, bus interchange, shops and residential units.

Other new amenities planned include an educational institution and nursing home to cater to residents of different age groups, the Housing Board said on June 12.

Chencharu was made up of plantations and farms in the 1900s and was subsequently redeveloped for recreational and commercial uses – it housed plant nurseries and the former Bottle Tree Park, which later became Orto leisure park. The area was identified for residential use in the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s 2019 masterplan.

By 2040, about 10,000 homes will be built on the 70ha site, at least 80 per cent of which will be public flats, National Development Minister Desmond Lee announced in March.

The first Build-To-Order (BTO) project in Chencharu, comprising 1,270 units, including two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats, will be launched before the end of June, HDB said. It will progressively launch the rest of the projects in the coming years.

The board said its plans for the area will pay homage to Chencharu’s history and heritage, while incorporating smart and sustainable features into the developments.

Precincts will have convenient public transport links and be connected to recreational spaces to encourage people to walk and cycle as part of their commutes.

At the centre of the estate will be a footpath that connects the new park on the west to the existing neighbourhood park near Khatib MRT station on the east.

A new bus-only road called Chencharu Link will run from the north to the south of the estate to provide “dedicated road space for smoother bus journeys”, HDB said.

There will also be walking and cycling paths that link to neighbouring towns like Sembawang and to recreation nodes such as Khatib Bongsu Nature Park, Lower Seletar Reservoir and the upcoming North-South Corridor.

HDB said the first BTO project in Chencharu will incorporate features of the more than 100-year-old bungalow at 50 Bah Soon Pah Road.

The two-storey bungalow, a plantation house built in the early 1910s by Bukit Sembawang Rubber Company, was preserved by the authorities for the new residential area.