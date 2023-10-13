Centralised cooling system in Tengah runs into teething issues for first batch of residents

SINGAPORE - The first centralised cooling system in a Housing Board estate has run into teething problems as the first batch of residents of Tengah town collect the keys to their flats.

Residents The Straits Times spoke to said the cooling system in their units was not cold enough, with some units “blowing hot air”.

Mr Dinesh Sailan, 37, who collected the keys to his four-room Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in the Plantation Grange project at the end of August, said he was initially excited about the environmentally friendly cooling system but was disappointed when he gave it a go.

“In my master bedroom, it felt like the system was blowing hot air despite being set to 16 deg C,” the compliance manager, who was among the first batch of Tengah flat owners, told ST in September.

Ms Jackline Chang, 29, also said the cooling unit in her five-room flat was not sufficiently cold at first. “After turning it on for a few hours, the house was still not cold,” said the architectural executive.

She added that it was “a bit disappointing”, having waited about four years for her BTO unit from when she booked it.

Tengah, billed as an eco-friendly and car-lite “forest” town, is the first HDB estate to provide a centralised cooling system as an option for home owners.

The system uses chilled water to remove heat, unlike conventional air-conditioning units that are connected to outdoor compressors and use refrigerants to cool down flats.

Centralised chillers on the blocks’ rooftops produce chilled water that is piped directly into homes.

This cooling alternative offers up to 17 per cent savings in “life-cycle costs” – including those for maintenance – compared with conventional systems, said a spokesman for utilities firm SP Group, which manages the system.

Life-cycle cost savings are calculated based on a 20-year period.

Manufacturer Daikin is responsible for installing the units in the flats and resolving issues.

As at Aug 23, nine in 10 – or more than 10,600 – residents of Tengah have opted for the system.

In response to ST’s queries, the SP spokesman said last Saturday that HDB had an accelerated construction schedule to hand over blocks to residents following delays due to Covid-19.

The company therefore needed more time to carry out checks to make sure the cooling system runs smoothly.

He said SP would conduct service checks for residents who have already collected their keys, and carry out testing and commissioning for flats due to be handed over in the coming months.

“This process may take up to four weeks, and during this time, residents may experience some intermittency in cooling supply,” he said.

As at Oct 6, the majority of the feedback SP received has been resolved, he added.