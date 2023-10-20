From relaxing strolls to birdwatching: How families like his are enjoying urban living close to nature

For instance, it used the findings from the environmental baseline study, as well as subsequent feedback from nature groups and the public, to revise the urban planning and design strategies for Ulu Pandan, taking a holistic and science-based approach to balance development and nature conservation.

The revised conceptual plans also took into consideration the findings from NParks’ Ecological Profiling Exercise (EPE).

Considering the feedback and its comparatively richer biodiversity, a decision was made to retain the western half of Ulu Pandan as is in the medium term.

The plans for the area will be reviewed sometime around 2030, taking into consideration Singapore’s land use needs at that time.

In the meantime, a nature park within this part of the site, will be safeguarded to serve as a natural habitat and ecological corridor between Clementi Forest and the Southern Ridges.

“This park will also complement the connectivity along the Rail Corridor in the vicinity of Ulu Pandan, which is one of two ecological corridors identified in NParks’ EPE. We are proposing other green features, such as about five hectares of greenery on the eastern side of the site and along Ulu Pandan Canal for park and recreational use, and a linear park along the canal too,” Dr Chong elaborates.

Building for the future

Ultimately, one of HDB’s key goals is to integrate natural elements into its development plans, and its developments into their green surroundings. “At the macro level, we try to preserve pockets of space where we can. We also go down to the micro level to look at things like how to protect trees and species we know are important,” he says. With these efforts, Singapore could become greener as it grows denser.