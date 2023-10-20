‘We're happy here’: How the elderly to young families are enjoying homes distinctly designed for them

On Wednesdays, this sprightly 70-year-old heads “upstairs for classes”. By “upstairs”, Mr Heng Gee Choo is referring to the NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre on the sixth storey of his Housing Board (HDB) flat at Kampung Admiralty.

An integrated development in Woodlands, Kampung Admiralty features public housing for seniors with healthcare and wellness facilities as well as other amenities.

At this centre, Mr Heng has been immersing himself in the world of robotics, something that he finds “very fun”. And the student is set to become a mentor.

“Once the course is over, I will then be one of the ‘instructors’ to teach the next batch of students,” he says.

Beyond learning, the centre is where Mr Heng meets friends and neighbours, and also volunteers to support the instructors in their sessions.

At Kampung Admiralty, there is also a community plaza for events, a community farm, medical facilities, and provisions for the young with a childcare centre.