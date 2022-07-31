BTO projects hit by Covid-19 delay to be ready in 2-3 years

The Housing Board expects to complete all Build-To-Order (BTO) projects that were delayed by the pandemic in two to three years.

Giving an update on such projects yesterday, it said more than 7,200 flats were completed in the first half of this year, up from the previous two years.

There are nearly 100 projects under construction, excluding those sold in the February and May exercises this year, HDB said in a statement. These projects have estimated waiting times of two to 5.4 years, and a median waiting time of 4.3 years.

While HDB acknowledged that delays caused by Covid-19 "cannot be fully recovered", its chief executive Tan Meng Dui said the construction industry is regaining momentum after two years of severe disruptions.

"HDB has been working closely with our consultants and contractors, putting in place measures to reduce construction delays and supporting our partners to secure the necessary resources, so that flat buyers can move into their new homes as soon as possible," he said.

These efforts include helping its contractors to prioritise work areas, securing manpower and material supplies, as well as getting special waivers for less noisy construction activities to be carried out over the weekends where feasible.

The 7,200 BTO flats already completed this year are spread across six projects - three of which are more than a month ahead of schedule, HDB said. The total surpasses the 2,485 and 6,275 posted for the same period in 2020 and 2021, respectively, as the pandemic curtailed construction works.

The completed projects are Senja Ridges, Senja Heights and Senja Valley in Bukit Panjang, Dakota Breeze near Old Airport Road, Northshore Edge in Punggol and Fernvale Glades in Sengkang.

Senja Ridges, Senja Heights and Northshore Edge were completed ahead of their revised schedule.

The waiting time for the six projects ranged from 3.9 to 5.3 years, taking into account delays due to the pandemic, with a median waiting time of 4.1 years.

The authorities had said previously that the median waiting time for BTO projects over the next two years is between four and 4½ years, compared with four to five years during the pandemic.

Educarer Syafiqah Nordin, 30, said she and her husband applied for their flat upon their engagement in 2017, but their hopes of getting it by their 2020 wedding were dashed by the pandemic. The mother of a nine-month-old baby girl said she was grateful to the HDB for its prompt service amid trying circumstances.

Though the early completion was a happy surprise for her, she said: "I had to arrange for earlier delivery of furniture in August, and ensure renovation works finished within one month."

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said in May that the number of BTO projects delayed by six months or longer dropped to 58 as at April, from 74 in 2021. He noted that HDB handed almost 15,000 homes to flat buyers last year, more than the 13,500 in 2019.

HDB yesterday also reiterated some figures on the housing situation: