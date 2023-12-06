BTO flats at Tanglin Halt integrated development, 2 Bedok projects to go on sale in February

SINGAPORE – Flats at an integrated development in Tanglin Halt and two projects in Bedok are among nearly 4,100 units across seven Build-To-Order (BTO) developments that will go on sale in February 2024.

Flats beside the Punggol Reservoir in Sumang and a 1,120-unit project in Woodlands will also be on offer.

The Housing Board on Dec 5 released details on its website of seven projects that will be launched in the first BTO sale exercise of 2024. It will offer flats in Bedok, Queenstown, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Punggol and Woodlands.

Some 250 two-room flexi and four-room flats will be launched on the site of the integrated development in Tanglin Halt, one of Singapore’s oldest housing estates within Queenstown.

HDB unveiled plans for the integrated development, a key feature of the rejuvenated estate, in October.

The site, bounded by Tanglin Halt Road and Commonwealth Drive, is a five-minute walk from Commonwealth MRT station. It is unclear if more units will be offered at the site in future launches.

It will be the second BTO project in Tanglin Halt, where up to 5,500 flats will be built as part of redevelopment plans over the next 10 to 15 years.

The integrated development, which will come up on the site of the former Tanglin Halt Neighbourhood Centre, will have HDB flats, shops, and a hawker centre and market. The Queenstown Polyclinic in Stirling Road will also be relocated to the complex.

Property analysts said the project will most likely be launched under the prime location public housing model, following in the footsteps of the Tanglin Halt Cascadia BTO project launched in October.

Flats that fall under this model come with extra subsidies, and stricter resale conditions such as a 10-year minimum occupation period and a subsidy clawback, typically set at 6 per cent.

Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer of property search portal Mogul.sg, said the development should be popular among buyers, owing to its proximity to amenities and being 300m away from the MRT station.

Meanwhile, the projects in Bedok will have a total of 950 two-room flexi, four- and five-room flats across the two plots.

One project is bounded by Bedok North Street 3 and the Pan-Island Expressway, and is near Bedok Reservoir MRT station. It will be adjacent to Yu Neng Primary School.

The other is next to Bedok Green Primary School in New Upper Changi Road, and is two bus stops from the Bedok Integrated Transport Hub.

In Punggol, HDB is set to launch a 960-unit project in Sumang Lane, on a site beside Punggol Reservoir. The development will have two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats.