Bobby Chin reappointed HDB chairman; four new members to join board on Oct 1

SINGAPORE - Housing Board chairman Bobby Chin has been reappointed for a new term, along with six other board members.

From next Monday (Oct 1), four new members will join the HDB board, as four others will be stepping down, the Ministry of National Development (MND) and HDB said in a joint statement on Friday (Sept 28).

The new term will last until Sept 30, 2020.

Mr Chin is also the chairman of NTUC FairPrice Co-operative. He was the managing partner of accountancy firm KPMG Singapore for 13 years, from 1992 until his retirement in 2005.

HDB's four new board members are Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) army chief Brigadier-General Goh Si Hou, SQL View chief executive officer Stephen Lim, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) deputy managing director of monetary policy and investment Jacqueline Loh and NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay.

Besides Mr Chin, the six board members who have been re-appointed are chartered accountant Tham Sai Choy, Singapore Press Holdings' Berita Harian/Berita Minggu editor Mohd Sa'at Abdul Rahman, Singapore Management University Provost Lily Kong, National University of Singapore's School of Design and Environment Lum Chang Chair Professor Heng Chye Kiang, Pave executive director Sudha Nair, and HDB chief executive officer Cheong Koon Hean.

In the statement, the MND and HDB thanked the four board members who will be stepping down at the end of their term on Sunday.

The four members are: Agmonton director Matthias Yao, MAS deputy managing director of financial supervision Ong Chong Tee, deputy secretary of transformation at the Public Service Division in the Prime Minister's Office Teoh Zsin Woon and SAF chief of staff-joint staff Brigadier-General Kelvin Khong.