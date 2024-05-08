Authorities call out $2m HDB flat listings, including misleading ad for jumbo unit in Sengkang

SINGAPORE - The authorities have called out two HDB flats that were put up for sale for $2 million - one listing was for two adjacent five-room flats in Sengkang that was marketed as a jumbo flat, while the other is a five-room flat in Toa Payoh with an “unrealistic asking price”.

In a joint statement on May 8, the Ministry of National Development, Housing Board and Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) said CEA is aware of the listings put up by two property agents and is investigating.

The PropertyGuru listing for a 2,400sq ft jumbo flat in Block 314C Anchorvale Link with six bedrooms and four bathrooms was “misleading” as there are no such flats in the block, the authorities said.

“The jumbo flat listed is actually two adjacent five-room flats, which are not eligible to be converted into and sold as a single unit,” it added.

The authorities said the listing was taken down after CEA brought up the misleading advertisement to the agent’s property agency.

“CEA is investigating the matter and will take firm action if any breaches are established,” it said.

It noted that five-room flats in the precinct changed hands for around $580,000 over the past six months, and that the $2 million asking price is more than $800,000 above the combined value of two five-room flats.

The property agent who put up the listing, Mr Andrew Nair from ERA Realty Network, told The Straits Times that the owners of the two flats - who are related - had gotten approval from HDB to hack the living room wall and combine both units when they bought it about six years ago.

“The owners are looking to sell them together, but the requirement is that there has to be two buyers,” he said.

Mr Nair added that he had removed the listing after ERA’s legal and compliance team told him to market the flats as two separate units. He will list the flats again after getting approval.

Separately, the authorities said a five-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme flat in The Peak@Toa Payoh, that was also listed for $2 million, does not have an intent to sell registered with HDB.

This means that the potential sellers cannot grant an option to purchase to buyers at this stage. Sellers of HDB flats have to register their intent to sell before they put their flat on the market.

The authorities noted that the $2 million listing price is almost half a million dollars above the highest transacted price in the area, and said many property experts deem it an “unrealistic asking price”.

Property agent Joyce Lim, who is with ERA, told ST that the owner for the 1,258 sq ft flat in Lorong 1A Toa Payoh is planning to register for the intent to sell.

The listing, which was put up on April 16, advertised the flat as being on a “super high floor” with “unblocked city view”.

The highest transaction at the development was $1,568,888 for a five-room, 1,258 sq ft unit between the 40th and 42nd storeys, which was sold in January 2024.