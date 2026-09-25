What is a jumbo flat and the HDB conversion scheme?

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The review comes after a jumbo flat in Telok Blangah – created by merging two three-room flats – was put up for sale at $2.18 million on Sept 19.

SINGAPORE – A scheme that allows three-room or smaller flats to be combined into a jumbo unit is being reviewed, the Housing Board said on Sept 25.

The review comes after a jumbo flat in Telok Blangah – created by merging two three-room flats – was put up for sale at $2.18 million on Sept 19. People later raised their concerns about the listing to HDB.

The Straits Times takes a closer look at the conversion scheme and jumbo flats.

1. How did jumbo flats come about?

In the 1980s, there were three- and four-room flats that were left unsold after completion due to low demand. To deal with the oversupply, HDB in 1989 combined the flats into larger ones by knocking down the wall between them.

Woodlands was the first town to have such flats. The others are in towns like Yishun, Jurong East, Bedok and Tampines.

The units can range from 1,400 sq ft to over 2,000 sq ft.

2. What is the conversion scheme?

The conversion scheme was introduced in 1993 and allows eligible owners who require more living space to combine their flat with a next-door unit to form a larger flat.

They must also get HDB to make an assessment on the structural feasibility of combining the units before submitting their purchase application.

If approved, they can combine the two units into a single flat under one lease.

The combined flat can be sold on the open market after meeting the five-year minimum occupation period (MOP).

The owner must engage a registered renovation contractor to knock at least one opening, at least 1m by 2m, between the units.

A licensed contractor also needs to be hired to remove PUB meters for electricity, water and gas supply for one of the two units.

3. What are the eligibility conditions to form a jumbo flat?

The household must be a married couple or a family of parents and children, to form a family nucleus.

Singles and joint singles are not eligible.

4. How long is the MOP?

Owners can only sell their jumbo flat after fulfilling the five-year MOP from the date of the second flat’s purchase. That means even if they have been staying in their HDB flat for 10 years before buying the neighbouring flat, they must fulfil another five years’ MOP before selling the converted flat.

5. Can a jumbo flat be split into two units?

No. Once HDB has given approval to combine the flats, the unit must remain as one converted flat.

6. How many jumbo flats are there?

There are an estimated 2,900 jumbo flats in Singapore, out of about 1.1 million HDB flats.