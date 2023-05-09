askST: What do income assessment period and grant disbursement changes mean for HDB flat buyers?

SINGAPORE – The Housing Board has announced changes to how it will disburse housing grants for those looking to buy HDB flats.

Also, from Tuesday, HDB loan and housing grant applicants will have their incomes assessed over a period of 12 months, instead of three or six months.

The HDB loan eligibility letter is now replaced with the new HDB flat eligibility letter (HFE), which the board said will give buyers a clearer picture of their purchase costs and financing options.

The Straits Times answers questions about the changes.

Q: What do the changes in the income assessment period mean for buyers of HDB flats?

A: Applicants do not have to be employed for a full 12 months, but must be working at the point when they apply for the HFE letter to be eligible for HDB loans and the Enhanced Central Provident Fund (CPF) Housing Grant.

The cut-off date of the income assessment period is two months before an applicant applies for an HFE letter.

HDB on Monday said standardising the assessment period at 12 months – instead of three or six months previously – allows for more consistent assessments as jobs are fundamentally different in various ways, including remuneration structures.

This will enable a clearer assessment of applicants’ income levels, especially for those whose incomes fluctuate from month to month.

The new guidelines will apply when buying executive condominiums from property developers, and to schemes such as the Lease Buyback Scheme and Silver Housing Bonus.

Q: What if a household’s combined monthly income exceeds the $14,000 ceiling, but its average income across 12 months does not?

A:Applicants who exceed the household income ceiling of $14,000 can still be eligible for HDB loans and housing grants, as long as the household’s average income across 12 months is under the cap.

Mogul.sg chief research officer Nicholas Mak said the longer assessment period allows more people to be eligible for HDB loans and housing grants.

“This is a more holistic way of looking at an individual’s income, and it puts less pressure on the authorities to increase the income ceiling, which would affect the wider housing market,” he said.

The change means more applicants would be eligible for HDB loans, which carry a concessionary interest rate of 2.6 per cent – pegged at 0.1 percentage point above the CPF Ordinary Account (OA) interest rate.

First-time buyers of two- to four-room HDB flats can get $80,000 in grants under the CPF Housing Grant, while those who buy five-room or larger units can get $50,000.

First-timers buying HDB resale flats can also tap the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant, which gives up to $80,000 in grants for families, and the Proximity Housing Grant of up to $30,000 for families.

In all, first-timer families can receive up to $190,000 in grants when buying a resale flat.