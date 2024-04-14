askST: How will raising annual value bands for owner-occupied homes lower property tax bills?

SINGAPORE – For many home owners, Budget 2024 brought relief as the annual value (AV) bands for owner-occupied residential properties will be raised from Jan 1, 2025. As a result, this will likely help ease many home owners’ heavier property tax burden arising from rent increases since 2022.

A property’s AV is its estimated gross yearly rent if it were to be leased out, and is determined based on market rents of comparable properties and other factors. It is assessed for the purpose of property taxes.

For example, if a property has an estimated market rent of $2,500 per month, its AV will be $30,000 ($2,500 multiplied by 12 months).

From Jan 1, 2025, the lowest threshold of the AV will be raised from $8,000 to $12,000, and the highest band raised from over $100,000 to over $140,000. Corresponding adjustments will be made to the bands in between.

With the change, home owners can expect to pay the same or lower property taxes, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said. This is assuming their property’s AV remains the same, and before factoring in any rebates.