SINGAPORE - After almost two years of living harmoniously with his three housemates in a rental flat, retired carpenter Francis Finian De Souza wants to cry when he thinks about moving out and adapting to a new living environment.

“But this is a rental flat so if we’re asked to move, we don’t complain. As long as we have a next place to live in, it’s OK,” said Mr De Souza, 74, who is a Singaporean of Portuguese descent.