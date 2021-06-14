News analysis

Are $1m HDB resale flats going to be 'normal' from now on?

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A record number of Housing Board resale flats have changed hands for at least $1 million so far this year - and we are only half way through 2021.

This performance would have been remarkable in any year, let alone a pandemic-stricken one.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

INTERACTIVE: Singapore’s million-dollar HDB flats: Where are they located?

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 14, 2021, with the headline 'Are $1m HDB resale flats going to be 'normal' from now on?'. Subscribe
Topics: 