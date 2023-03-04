All 951 buyers of delayed Punggol BTO project to receive keys by end-March

SINGAPORE – About six in 10 buyers of Punggol’s Waterway Sunrise II – one of two Build-To-Order (BTO) projects to exceed their legal completion date during the Covid-19 pandemic – have collected keys to their flats since December 2022, with the rest to do so by end-March.

Giving an update on the project on Saturday, the Housing Board said it has completed all seven blocks in the project, which comprises 1,014 units, of which 951 have been booked.

Units in five of the blocks have been handed over to buyers in stages, and about 550 households have collected their keys thus far.

Flats in the remaining two blocks will be handed over to buyers by end-March, after final checks are completed, said HDB.

As compensation for the delay, HDB will reimburse the buyers an estimated $1,000 to $10,500, with households receiving $5,750 on average. The total amount is an estimated $5,156,700.

The reimbursement sum varies, depending on the selling price of the flat and the length of delay beyond the delivery possession date, which is the legal contractual date by which HDB must hand over the flat to buyers, said the board.

In total, 896 households that had booked their flat by October 2021 are eligible for reimbursements under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Waterway Sunrise II has two-room flexi, three-room and four-room units.

HDB said the other BTO project that exceeded its delivery possession date – the 207-unit Anchorvale Village in Sengkang, contractually due by January 2023 – is on track for completion between May and July. Its buyers will also be compensated.

Waterway Sunrise II’s construction timeline was affected after its original contractor, Lian Ho Lee Construction, ran into financial difficulties and had to cease operations on-site in 2020.

Further delays were caused by labour shortage and disruptions to material supplies in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The board said it has been working closely with contractors and other agencies to overcome these delays.

HDB also said it quickly brought on a new contractor, Expand Construction, and rendered “various assistance measures so that the project could be completed safely and expeditiously without any compromise in its quality”.