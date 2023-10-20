Agile thinking amid challenges: How S'pore firm completes HDB projects earlier than planned

Navigating a global pandemic

Soon after it took on the project, the Covid-19 crisis hit Singapore. Instead of worrying, Kay Lim got to prioritising. Firstly, it made sure to follow all the pandemic protocols, segregating its 500 workers and providing for their health, basic needs, fitness and even SIM cards for communication with their families and loved ones.

Having the foresight to anticipate possible supply issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company paid its subcontractors upfront, including an acceleration cost to speed up works, to resolve their cash flow issues and to guarantee the continuance of works after the Covid-19 circuit breaker and two heightened alert phases.

Kay Lim then accelerated its digitalisation trials with QR codes for e-training and used a mobile app to facilitate safety and work progress inspections. This increased productivity by 20 per cent.

Excellent project management and communication within the firm’s other project teams also meant it could reallocate additional manpower of almost 50 supervisors and workers from other sites during crunch time.

For its efforts, the firm won a Construction Award (Housing) at the HDB Awards 2023. The awards recognise architectural and engineering consultants and building contractors for projects that have demonstrated excellent design, engineering and construction.