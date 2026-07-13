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Age eligibility for community care apartments to go down from 65 to 55, service fees lowered

Community care apartments come with senior-friendly fittings, such as wheelchair-accessible bathrooms and other health and community services.

SINGAPORE - Seniors who are 55 years old and above will be able to apply for assisted living flats, also known as community care apartments, from the Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise in October.

Currently, seniors must be at least 65 years old to be eligible for such flats, which come with senior-friendly fittings, such as wheelchair-accessible bathrooms and other health and community services.

The fees for a basic service package, which residents must subscribe to and includes care and support services, will also be reduced by 18 to 75 per cent.

The Ministry of Health, Ministry of National Development and Housing Board said in a joint statement on July 13 that these moves are part of the Government’s broader efforts to expand housing and care options for seniors, alongside the roll-out of Age Well Neighbourhoods.

Seniors who wish to right-size their homes will have more housing options to choose from - two-room flexi flats on a short lease as well as community care apartments.

The lowered age eligibility, which will also apply to community care apartments in Sale of Balance Flat exercises, will also give them more time to plan ahead, the statement said.

In October, about 260 assisted living flats will be on offer in Toa Payoh in a project next to Caldecott MRT station.

To date, HDB has launched five projects with such flats in Bukit Batok, Queenstown, Bedok, Geylang and Sengkang.

The statement added that the scope of services in community care apartments from 2026 will be streamlined, making the basic service package more affordable as the cost of operations and administration will be reduced.

MOH will also subsidise components of the package that are similar to those currently subsidised under national Long-Term Care (LTC) schemes.

Applicants assessed to be unable to perform at least one activity of daily living will be eligible for this subsidy.

Residents of community care apartments that were launched before 2026 will see reductions of 18 to 75 per cent to their monthly basic service package fees, it said.