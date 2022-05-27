Affected residents can opt to make 2km move

Residents affected by the acquisition of nine Housing Board blocks near the Woodlands Checkpoint can opt to move to a new estate in Woodlands Street 13, which will comprise 1,103 units in five blocks of 23 to 24 storeys.

Units there will range from two-room flexi to five-room flats, and the blocks are located about a 10-minute walk from Marsiling MRT station, said HDB yesterday.

The estate will have recreational and communal facilities, including a playground, adult and elderly fitness stations, pavilions and a childcare centre, it added.

The Government yesterday announced that Blocks 210 to 218 in Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane will be acquired to make way for a further expansion of the Woodlands Checkpoint.

These nine blocks include 732 sold flats and 53 rental flats, one rental kiosk, six rental shops and one rental eating house.

Flat owners will receive the same compensation as those offered under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers). They will also get a $10,000 removal allowance to defray moving expenses, and HDB will pay the stamp and legal fees for buying a comparable replacement flat.

They will have to move out by the second quarter of 2028.

Construction of the replacement flats in Woodlands Street 13 - about 2km away - will start in the third quarter of next year and is estimated to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun expects most flat owners to opt for the new flats.

She noted that the median resale price for four-room flats in the first four months of this year is $378,000. In comparison, the overall median price for the same flat type in Woodlands is $448,000.

"If the affected flat owners were to take up the offer at the new site, the future resale price at the new site may potentially be higher than at the original site," Ms Sun said.

Huttons Asia's senior director of research Lee Sze Teck estimated that the replacement flats could start from $160,000 for three-room flats, from $260,000 for four-room flats and from $345,000 for five-room flats.

Mr Lee said it was a good opportunity for those living in the flats that are about 40 years old to move to new flats with fresh 99-year leases.

"The location of the replacement flats is much nearer to an MRT station, improving the accessibility for residents," he added.

Rehousing benefits for flat owners who opt to buy a replacement flat include a Sers grant of $15,000 for singles, or $30,000 for families and joint singles. Those aged 55 and above can choose two-room flexi flats at Woodlands Street 13 on either 99-year or short leases.

Owners will also get priority allocation of up to 10 per cent of flats under the Build-To-Order (BTO) or Sales of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise. They can also apply under the open booking of flats option.

They will not need to pay the resale levy if their existing flat is a subsidised flat - such as a unit bought from HDB, or a resale flat bought with CPF Housing Grant.

They will also get concessions for the payment of resale levy or premium for the previous sale of a subsidised flat elsewhere, HDB said.

Owners can also return their flats to HDB to receive an ex-gratia payment of $30,000 and the Sers grant, on top of compensation.

Eligible owners who do not want to buy a new flat can choose to sell their flats on the open market with the rehousing benefits. They can then buy a resale flat in their preferred location with the sales proceeds, which will include a premium for the rehousing benefits.

Rental flat tenants at Blocks 210 and 211 Marsiling Crescent will be given a rehousing allowance of $2,500. They will also be given priority allocation of sold flats offered under the BTO or SBF exercises, as well as in Woodlands Street 13.

Families will receive a relocation grant of $15,000, or $7,500 for singles, for the purchase of HDB flats.

They will also receive priority allocation for rental flats, and cash and/or rental credits for moving to a smaller rental flat.