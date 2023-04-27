ABSD hikes to hit foreign buyers of higher-end private homes most; impact on prices uncertain: Analysts

SINGAPORE – The raising of additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) rates will slow down private residential property sales in the coming months, with the largest impact on foreigners buying higher-end homes in central Singapore, said analysts on Thursday.

But they were split on whether the dampening of private property demand could lead to prices moderating over the next few months.

Some analysts reckon prices are likely to hold firm due to the low number of unsold units in the market, while others said prices could moderate once home supply catches up.

Foreigners were hit with the highest ABSD hike - they now have to pay a rate of 60 per cent when buying any residential property, up from 30 per cent.

The proportion of foreign buyers has steadily increased to 6.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, from a low of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) data.

Singaporeans buying their second residential property will have to pay an ABSD rate of 20 per cent, up from 17 per cent. Those buying their third and subsequent property will pay 30 per cent, up from 25 per cent.

The rate for Singapore permanent residents (PRs) buying their second residential property will go up from 25 per cent to 30 per cent, and from 30 per cent to 35 per cent for third and subsequent properties.

Provost’s Chair Sing Tien Foo of the Department of Real Estate at the National University of Singapore said the aggressive ABSD hike for foreign buyers this round sends a clear message.

“The Government wants to discourage speculative buying, especially those who buy a large number of units to either park their money here or to flip the properties,” he said. “Singapore still welcomes foreign investments, but we don’t want the capital flow to cause our housing market to be overheated as the priority now is to stabilise property prices for Singaporeans.”

Private property prices increased by 3.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, after showing signs of moderation in the fourth quarter of 2022 when prices rose by a marginal 0.4 per cent.

In contrast, Singapore’s economy contracted 0.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the same period, some analysts noted.

Edmund Tie head of research and consulting Lam Chern Woon said: “The juxtaposition of accelerating home price growth with an economic contraction in the same quarter, coupled with unfettered housing demand going into the second quarter of 2023, has unsettled policymakers.”

The latest round of cooling measures, announced late Wednesday night, will affect about 10 per cent of residential property transactions, based on 2022 data.