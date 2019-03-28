930,000 households to get $132m in S&CC rebates

About 930,000 Singaporean households will receive rebates in service and conservancy charges (S&CC) from next month to March next year.

The Ministry of Finance said yesterday that the amount disbursed to the HDB homes will total $132 million this year. An eligible Singaporean household will get between 1½ and 3½ months of rebates, depending on the HDB flat type.

The rebates were announced in this year's Budget to help households with expenses.

Given yearly by the Government since 2013, the rebate directly offsets a household's S&CC payment.

Eligible households will receive a letter with more details on the rebates from the end of this month.

Those living in one-and two-room flats will get one month's rebate in April, July and October this year, and half a month in January next year.

Those in three-and four-room flats will receive one month's rebate in April, and half a month in July and October this year as well as in January next year.

Families in five-room flats will get half a month's rebate in all four months. Those in executive and multi-generation flats will receive half a month's rebate in April, July and October.

The Finance Ministry said that for households that pay their S&CC through Giro, the town councils will have the necessary arrangements made with their banks.

Those with inquiries on their household's eligibility for the S&CC rebate may call 1800-866-3078 between 8.30am and 5pm on weekdays, or e-mail sccrebates@mail box.hdb.gov.sg.